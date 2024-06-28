Short Interest in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Drops By 78.9%

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a decline of 78.9% from the May 31st total of 234,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 274,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock remained flat at $45.71 during midday trading on Thursday. 261,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,363. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.10. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $45.01 and a 12 month high of $46.99.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.
The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.
