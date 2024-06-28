Short Interest in GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL) Rises By 133.0%

GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,500 shares, a growth of 133.0% from the May 31st total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 280,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,029. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 million, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of -4.33. GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $23.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF stock. Wealth Effects LLC grew its stake in GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC owned about 8.25% of GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 51.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.25x Long TSLA Daily ETF (TSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides 1.25x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

