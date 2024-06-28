Short Interest in HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB) Increases By 350.0%

HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCW Biologics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HCW Biologics stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 179,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned 0.50% of HCW Biologics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCW Biologics Trading Down 13.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ HCWB traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.64. 58,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,243. HCW Biologics has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.28. The firm has a market cap of $24.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.93.

HCW Biologics Company Profile

HCW Biologics ( NASDAQ:HCWB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter. HCW Biologics had a negative net margin of 697.53% and a negative return on equity of 146.76%.

HCW Biologics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases in the United States. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is in Phase 1 clinical chemo-refractory/chemo-resistant solid tumors with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial with metastatic advanced stage ovarian cancer patients; and HCW9302 for autoimmune and proinflammatory diseases, such as alopecia areata diseases.

