Short Interest in Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Drops By 91.7%

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HTCMY remained flat at $52.94 during trading on Friday. 104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518. Hitachi Construction Machinery has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $67.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.56 and its 200 day moving average is $55.83.

Get Hitachi Construction Machinery alerts:

Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Hitachi Construction Machinery had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hitachi Construction Machinery will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hitachi Construction Machinery

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells construction machineries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Construction Machinery Business and Solution Business. It offers excavators and wheel loaders, hydraulic excavators, compaction equipment, and rigid dump trucks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hitachi Construction Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hitachi Construction Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.