Short Interest in Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA) Decreases By 69.0%

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 69.0% from the May 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Inception Growth Acquisition Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IGTA traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $11.34. The stock had a trading volume of 649 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,063. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.93. Inception Growth Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $11.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC raised its position in Inception Growth Acquisition by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 45,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 15,364 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 100,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 50,513 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Inception Growth Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,144,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Inception Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,159,000. Institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

Inception Growth Acquisition Company Profile

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on sourcing opportunities in the technology, media and telecom, sports and entertainment, and non-gambling game sectors.

