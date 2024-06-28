Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL) Decreases By 89.6%

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 89.6% from the May 31st total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned about 0.08% of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IBTL stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.04. 61,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,840. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $19.02 and a 52-week high of $20.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.06.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0698 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (IBTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2031 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2031. The fund will terminate in December 2031. IBTL was launched on Jul 13, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

