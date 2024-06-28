Short Interest in Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Drops By 68.7%

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 68.7% from the May 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Kuehne + Nagel International Trading Down 1.2 %

KHNGY traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.25. 2,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,914. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.33. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 52-week low of $52.00 and a 52-week high of $70.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Kuehne + Nagel International had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Kuehne + Nagel International Cuts Dividend

About Kuehne + Nagel International

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.3399 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Kuehne + Nagel International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.68%.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It offers less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, and flexible container shipping solutions.

