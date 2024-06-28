Short Interest in MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAIW) Declines By 67.8%

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a drop of 67.8% from the May 31st total of 76,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

MultiSensor AI Price Performance

Shares of MSAIW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.03. 21,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,129. MultiSensor AI has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04.

About MultiSensor AI

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes multi-sensor systems for thermographic and other use in various industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers sensor devices ranging from small to large handheld designs with built-in displays and controls, fixed-mounted pan-tilt-zoom single- and multi-sensor camera standalone systems, and mobile multi-sensor payload and gimbal systems for unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned ground vehicles.

