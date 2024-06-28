Short Interest in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD) Rises By 174.4%

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, an increase of 174.4% from the May 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Price Performance

Shares of HERD traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.44. The company had a trading volume of 556,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,840. Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF has a twelve month low of $32.94 and a twelve month high of $39.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.21 and its 200-day moving average is $37.68. The company has a market capitalization of $93.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HERD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,268,000 after buying an additional 65,053 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $525,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 33,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 22,448 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (HERD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds index. The fund tracks an index of five equally-weighted funds focused on companies in developed markets with high free cash flow yields. HERD was launched on May 3, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.