Short Interest in Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Declines By 69.4%

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 69.4% from the May 31st total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of PBIO stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.14. 68,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,407. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.25. Pressure BioSciences has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of -0.21.

Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops and sells pressure-based platform solutions in the North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's pressure cycling technology (PCT) technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, including cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

