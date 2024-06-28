Short Interest in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Declines By 78.4%

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,300 shares, a decline of 78.4% from the May 31st total of 551,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,866,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RYCEY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.73. 2,056,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,606,557. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.77. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $6.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $607,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 46,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 18,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

