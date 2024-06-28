Short Interest in SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA) Drops By 50.0%

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SCI Engineered Materials Trading Up 2.9 %

OTCMKTS SCIA traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $5.40. 6,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,092. SCI Engineered Materials has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.17.

Get SCI Engineered Materials alerts:

SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SCI Engineered Materials had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 million during the quarter.

SCI Engineered Materials Company Profile

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications in the United States. It offers ceramic targets, metal sputtering targets, and backing plates for use in semiconductors, thin film solar, flat panel displays, defense, aerospace, and photonics industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SCI Engineered Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCI Engineered Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.