Short Interest in Simpple Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPPL) Increases By 118.4%

Simpple Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPPL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a growth of 118.4% from the May 31st total of 21,200 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 93,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Simpple Trading Down 8.6 %

Shares of SPPL stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.42. 140,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,595. Simpple has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $9.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average of $2.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Simpple stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Simpple Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPPL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Simpple as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simpple Company Profile

Simpple Ltd. provides advanced technology solutions in Singapore. The company engages in the sale, warranty, and maintenance of autonomous robotic cleaning equipment. It also offers SIMPPLE Ecosystem platform includes SIMPPLE Software, a software platform comprising modules related to quality management, workflow management, and people management; SIMPPLE PLUS, which offers complimentary peripherals, such as IoT sensors and robotic solutions that add value to the entire ecosystem that the company distributes, sells, and manages; and SIMPPLE.AI, a next generation facilities management autonomic intelligence engine that automates robotic and human workforce deployments.

