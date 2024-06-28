Short Interest in Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Declines By 95.6%

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 95.6% from the May 31st total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Stora Enso Oyj Stock Performance

SEOAY stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $13.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,343. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.42. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $15.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter. Stora Enso Oyj had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. Equities analysts predict that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries in Finland and internationally. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber replace fossil-based materials with low-carbon, renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.