Short Interest in Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Expands By 200.0%

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Straumann Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SAUHY traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.42. 66,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,856. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.82. Straumann has a 52-week low of $10.99 and a 52-week high of $17.23.

Straumann Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0263 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th.

Straumann Company Profile

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

