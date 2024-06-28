Short Interest in TCTM Kids IT Education Inc. (NASDAQ:TCTM) Expands By 182.1%

TCTM Kids IT Education Inc. (NASDAQ:TCTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 182.1% from the May 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
NASDAQ:TCTM traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.21. 2,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,539. TCTM Kids IT Education has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $2.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of -0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.61.
