Short Interest in TCTM Kids IT Education Inc. (NASDAQ:TCTM) Expands By 182.1%

TCTM Kids IT Education Inc. (NASDAQ:TCTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 182.1% from the May 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:TCTM traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.21. 2,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,539. TCTM Kids IT Education has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $2.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of -0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.61.

TCTM Kids IT Education Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of IT-focused education services in Mainland China. It offers supplementary science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education programs to young children aged between three and eighteen through online teaching models and instructors from online or offline learning centers.

