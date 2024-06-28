Short Interest in TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Grows By 484.0%

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, an increase of 484.0% from the May 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 279,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

TechnoPro Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TCCPY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.34. The stock had a trading volume of 65,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,661. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.08. TechnoPro has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $5.41.

Get TechnoPro alerts:

About TechnoPro

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a temporary staffing and contract work company in Japan and internationally. It operates through R&D Outsourcing, Construction Management Outsourcing, Domestic and Other Businesses, and Overseas Businesses segments. The company provides engineer dispatch and contract services in technical fields, such as electronics, embedded control, IT networks, business applications, system maintenance and operation, and biochemistry for various industries including automobiles and auto parts, industrial machinery and equipment, information and communication equipment, electrical and electronic equipment, IT, semiconductors, energy, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals.

Receive News & Ratings for TechnoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.