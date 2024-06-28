Short Interest in TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Grows By 484.0%

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, an increase of 484.0% from the May 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 279,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
TechnoPro Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TCCPY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.34. The stock had a trading volume of 65,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,661. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.08. TechnoPro has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $5.41.
About TechnoPro
