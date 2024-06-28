Short Interest in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Increases By 100.6%

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,390,000 shares, an increase of 100.6% from the May 31st total of 8,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.89.
Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,624,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,781,878. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.51. Trip.com Group has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.21. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
