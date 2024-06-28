Short Interest in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB) Rises By 68.5%

Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, an increase of 68.5% from the May 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Vanguard Core Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,816. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.22 and a one year high of $77.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.58.
Vanguard Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Core Bond ETF
About Vanguard Core Bond ETF
The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Core Bond ETF
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Nike Stock Falls to Bargain Basement After Analysts Slash Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.