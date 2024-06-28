Short Interest in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB) Rises By 68.5%

Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, an increase of 68.5% from the May 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,816. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.22 and a one year high of $77.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.58.

Get Vanguard Core Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Core Bond ETF

About Vanguard Core Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Dentgroup LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $265,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.