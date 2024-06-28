Short Interest in VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:VSME) Drops By 87.0%

VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:VSME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 87.0% from the May 31st total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
VS MEDIA Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VSME remained flat at $1.91 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 32,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,848. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average is $2.77. VS MEDIA has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $60.48.
About VS MEDIA
