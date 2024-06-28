Short Interest in VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:VSME) Drops By 87.0%

VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:VSME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 87.0% from the May 31st total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

VS MEDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VSME remained flat at $1.91 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 32,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,848. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average is $2.77. VS MEDIA has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $60.48.

About VS MEDIA

VS MEDIA Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates a network of digital creators who create and upload content to social media platforms, such as Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

