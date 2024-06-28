Simon Property Group, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $3.06 Per Share (NYSE:SPG)

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPGFree Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Simon Property Group in a research report issued on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.07. The consensus estimate for Simon Property Group’s current full-year earnings is $12.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Simon Property Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPGGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 46.49%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Argus boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.60.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $149.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.71. Simon Property Group has a one year low of $102.11 and a one year high of $157.82.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simon Property Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 152,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,923,000 after buying an additional 6,703 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,706,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,565,000 after buying an additional 17,552 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,708,000 after buying an additional 37,108 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

