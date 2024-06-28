Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Shares Gap Up to $47.88

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $47.88, but opened at $49.32. Simulations Plus shares last traded at $48.71, with a volume of 7,683 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLP. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. William Blair started coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Simulations Plus from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

Simulations Plus Stock Up 2.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.00. The company has a market capitalization of $978.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.34 and a beta of 0.75.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $18.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Simulations Plus’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Daniel L. Weiner sold 3,250 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $157,007.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,147.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel L. Weiner sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $157,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,147.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $919,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,580,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,540,379.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,750 shares of company stock worth $1,899,808 over the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLP. Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Simulations Plus by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 229,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,441,000 after acquiring an additional 7,077 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter valued at $4,717,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Simulations Plus during the first quarter worth $1,082,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 5.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

