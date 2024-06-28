Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.51

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.51 and last traded at $19.81, with a volume of 26390 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.57.

Singapore Telecommunications Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.19 and its 200 day moving average is $18.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Singapore Telecommunications Company Profile

Singapore Telecommunications Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Optus, Singapore Consumer, Group Enterprise, NCS, Trustwave, and Amobee segments.

