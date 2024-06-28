SingularityNET Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $589.64 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. SingularityNET has a market cap of $589.64 million and approximately $41.86 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00000980 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00012364 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00010120 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,209.90 or 1.00050549 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00012774 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00005800 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000052 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00079244 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SingularityNET is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,419,566,631 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,419,566,631.1911309 with 1,287,504,779.6453247 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.61989396 USD and is down -8.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 261 active market(s) with $68,564,299.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

