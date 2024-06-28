SingularityNET Self Reported Market Cap Hits $641.27 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 27th. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001035 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 1% against the dollar. SingularityNET has a market cap of $641.27 million and $72.03 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00012476 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00010143 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,884.13 or 0.99921653 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00012582 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00005626 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000051 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.67 or 0.00080207 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About SingularityNET

AGIX is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,419,566,631 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

