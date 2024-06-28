Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SIRI. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $4.75 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Sirius XM from a sell rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.10 to $3.30 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.05 to $4.90 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.11.

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $2.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.05. Sirius XM has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $7.95.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.17%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0266 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

In other Sirius XM news, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $32,546.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 169,309 shares in the company, valued at $440,203.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 315.6% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 40,243,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,130,000 after purchasing an additional 30,559,834 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 482.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,641,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,129,166 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,929,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,256,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,878,000 after buying an additional 1,776,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,671,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,193,000 after buying an additional 1,685,696 shares during the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

