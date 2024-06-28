SMC Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SMC Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,300 shares, an increase of 65.8% from the May 31st total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,269,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SMC Entertainment Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SMCE traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,795,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,078,208. SMC Entertainment has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.

About SMC Entertainment

SMC Entertainment, Inc focuses on the acquisition and support of financial technology companies in the United States. The company develops and provides technology that combines artificial intelligence (AI) /machine learning (ML) driven Quantitative investing (IQ Engine) with AI-enabled wealth management tools; and offers IQ Engine, an AI driven contextual analyzer that creates a repository of various equity research.

