Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) Short Interest Update

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Software Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Software Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $38.45 during trading on Thursday. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $36.17 and a 52 week high of $44.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.99.
About Software Aktiengesellschaft
