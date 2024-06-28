Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) Short Interest Update

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Software Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $38.45 during trading on Thursday. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $36.17 and a 52 week high of $44.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.99.

About Software Aktiengesellschaft

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Business; Adabas & Natural; and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform; streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data.

