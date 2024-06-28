Soitec SA (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Short Interest Update

Soitec SA (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Soitec Price Performance

OTCMKTS SLOIY remained flat at $53.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.38. Soitec has a one year low of $51.30 and a one year high of $91.50.

Soitec Company Profile

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI) for automotive radar and processors, and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

