Solana Price Reaches $142.43 on Major Exchanges (SOL)

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. In the last seven days, Solana has traded up 10% against the dollar. Solana has a total market cap of $65.85 billion and approximately $2.36 billion worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solana coin can now be bought for approximately $142.43 or 0.00234012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Solana

Solana uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 16th, 2020. Solana’s total supply is 579,073,791 coins and its circulating supply is 462,347,123 coins. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Solana is solana.com/news. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solana and its Facebook page is accessible here. Solana’s official website is solana.com.

Solana Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana (SOL) is a high-performance blockchain that uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) consensus algorithm and a unique method of ordering transactions to improve speed and throughput. It can process over 50,000 transactions per second and has 400ms block times, allowing it to scale without relying on Layer-2 systems or sharding. The network has processed over 21 billion transactions and has a native cryptocurrency, the SOL utility token, which is used to pay for transaction fees and interact with smart contracts on the blockchain. It can also be staked to earn staking rewards. Decentralized applications being built on Solana may create additional use cases for the SOL token, such as being used as collateral for loans or earning interest when lent out.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

