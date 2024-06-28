Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Short Interest Up 280.6% in June

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,900 shares, an increase of 280.6% from the May 31st total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Sompo Stock Performance

Shares of Sompo stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.54. 34,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,904. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.18. Sompo has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.54.

Sompo Company Profile

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic P&C Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, and Nursing Care & Seniors Business segments. It offers various P&C insurance products, including automobile, fire, personal accident, and marine, as well as security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products.

