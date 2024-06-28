Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.95

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.95 and traded as high as $17.60. Sonic Healthcare shares last traded at $17.60, with a volume of 1,123 shares trading hands.
Sonic Healthcare Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.92.
About Sonic Healthcare
Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.
