Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Short Interest Update

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 83.6% from the May 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sonova Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SONVY traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.46. The company had a trading volume of 14,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,581. Sonova has a 12-month low of $45.54 and a 12-month high of $66.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.06 and its 200 day moving average is $61.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Sonova Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.5687 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Sonova Company Profile

Sonova Holding AG manufactures and sells hearing care solutions for adults and children in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The Hearing Instruments segments engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and service of hearing instruments and related products, as well as wireless headsets, speech-enhanced hearables, and audiophile headphones under the Phonak, Unitron, Hansaton, and Sennheiser brand names; and audiological care services under the AudioNova, Audium, Audition Santé, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Schoonenberg, and Triton Hearing brands.

