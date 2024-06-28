Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON) Short Interest Update

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Sotherly Hotels Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHON traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.20. 235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,235. Sotherly Hotels has a twelve month low of $18.70 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.66.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Sotherly Hotels Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.5156 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Sotherly Hotels’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.