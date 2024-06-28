South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF) Short Interest Update

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 272.0% from the May 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

South Star Battery Metals Price Performance

Shares of STSBF remained flat at $0.46 on Thursday. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,832. South Star Battery Metals has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.48.

About South Star Battery Metals

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It owns 100% interest in the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil; and 75% interest in the Alabama Graphite Project that cover an area of approximately 500 acres located in Coosa County Alabama, USA.

