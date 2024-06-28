South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF) Short Interest Update

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 272.0% from the May 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.
South Star Battery Metals Price Performance
Shares of STSBF remained flat at $0.46 on Thursday. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,832. South Star Battery Metals has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.48.
About South Star Battery Metals
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than South Star Battery Metals
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for South Star Battery Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Star Battery Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.