Sow Good (SOWG) & Its Peers Head to Head Comparison

Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG – Get Free Report) is one of 39 publicly-traded companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Sow Good to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.7% of Sow Good shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 62.3% of Sow Good shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Sow Good alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Sow Good and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good -4.21% -19.26% -6.42% Sow Good Competitors -30.58% -48.85% -12.27%

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Sow Good has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sow Good’s peers have a beta of 0.96, suggesting that their average share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sow Good and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sow Good Competitors 323 1313 1519 31 2.39

Sow Good currently has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.89%. As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 13.76%. Given Sow Good’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sow Good is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sow Good and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $27.28 million -$3.06 million -57.20 Sow Good Competitors $7.29 billion $662.56 million 2.13

Sow Good’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Sow Good. Sow Good is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Sow Good beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Sow Good

(Get Free Report)

Sow Good Inc. is engaged in producing nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry. Sow Good Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Oil and Gas Inc., is based in IRVING, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Sow Good Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sow Good and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.