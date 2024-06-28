SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS) Shares Sold by RiverTree Advisors LLC

RiverTree Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 30.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,186 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of RiverTree Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. RiverTree Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 11,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 15,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter.

BILS stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.38. 212,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,939. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $98.89 and a 12-month high of $99.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.21 and its 200 day moving average is $99.21.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

