SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock

Shares of GLD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $215.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,936,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,344,677. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $225.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.69.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

