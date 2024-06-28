SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM) Sets New 52-Week High at $61.25

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $61.25 and last traded at $61.23, with a volume of 9900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.89.

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $796.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $495,000.

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (SPGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. SPGM was launched on Feb 27, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

