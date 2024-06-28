SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Sold by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDYV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,901,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 193.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 729,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,327,000 after purchasing an additional 14,816 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYV traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.52. The company had a trading volume of 99,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,097. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $59.67 and a one year high of $76.39.
About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
