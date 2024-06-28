SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Hits New 1-Year High at $45.08

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $45.08 and last traded at $45.05, with a volume of 8619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.76.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.44. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

