Splash Beverage Group, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV)

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Splash Beverage Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 25th. Roth Capital analyst S. Mcgowan expects that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Splash Beverage Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Splash Beverage Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

SBEV has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Splash Beverage Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Splash Beverage Group from $2.85 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Splash Beverage Group Price Performance

Splash Beverage Group stock opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of -1.31. Splash Beverage Group has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.18.

Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Splash Beverage Group had a negative return on equity of 1,659.09% and a negative net margin of 150.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Splash Beverage Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Splash Beverage Group stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.10% of Splash Beverage Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Splash Beverage Group Company Profile

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and sale of various beverages in the United States. It is involved in the manufacture and distribution of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and retail sale of beverages and groceries online through qplash.com. The company's products include flavored tequilas under the SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila name; hydration and energy products under the TapouT Performance name; wine under the Copa DI Vino name; and Pulpoloco Sangria.

