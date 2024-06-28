SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $147.20

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 147.20 ($1.87) and last traded at GBX 148.30 ($1.88), with a volume of 1249192 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 151.50 ($1.92).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SSPG shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on SSP Group from GBX 320 ($4.06) to GBX 300 ($3.81) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.87) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Monday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 296.25 ($3.76).

SSP Group Stock Performance

SSP Group Cuts Dividend

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 180.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 208.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 595.27, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14,950.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.80.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. SSP Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20,000.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Patrick Coveney purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.35) per share, with a total value of £74,000 ($93,872.89). Insiders have purchased a total of 40,133 shares of company stock valued at $7,424,928 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SSP Group Company Profile

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.

Featured Stories

