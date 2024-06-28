S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

S&T Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STBA opened at $32.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.79. S&T Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $36.28.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $96.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.30 million. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 24.68%. Sell-side analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at S&T Bancorp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&T Bancorp

In other news, Director William J. Hieb sold 11,000 shares of S&T Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $341,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STBA. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 5,870.6% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 188.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

Featured Stories

