Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Short Interest Update

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 90.6% from the May 31st total of 63,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Staffing 360 Solutions Price Performance

Staffing 360 Solutions stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.10. The stock had a trading volume of 688,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average is $3.28. Staffing 360 Solutions has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $10.20.

Institutional Trading of Staffing 360 Solutions

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 358,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 6.41% of Staffing 360 Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

About Staffing 360 Solutions

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. It provides temporary contractors, and permanent placement services. The company focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

