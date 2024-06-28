Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLYGet Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a drop of 73.1% from the May 31st total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Standard Bank Group stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.14. 7,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,574. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.37. Standard Bank Group has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $12.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.2895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Standard Bank Group’s previous dividend of $0.27. Standard Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

Standard Bank Group Limited provides banking and financial products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers transactional accounts and digital banking platforms; personal and business lending solutions to enhance cash flow; finance for buying, building, and maintaining home; foreign exchange services; trusts and third-party administration accounts; workplace solutions, such as payroll and HR, financial planning, and employer value banking; merchant solutions, including point-of-sale, ecommerce, digital payments, payment processing, and small business support; and cash management services.

