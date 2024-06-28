Status Price Reaches $0.0268 on Exchanges (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 28th. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. Status has a market cap of $104.35 million and approximately $4.40 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0268 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Status

Status (SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,886,481,392 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

