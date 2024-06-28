STF Tactical Growth ETF Announces Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:TUG)

STF Tactical Growth ETF (NASDAQ:TUG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0179 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

STF Tactical Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

TUG stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.48. 19,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,270. STF Tactical Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $34.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.67 million, a PE ratio of 35.32 and a beta of -1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.25.

About STF Tactical Growth ETF

The STF Tactical Growth ETF (TUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term capital growth by allocating its exposure to US equity and fixed income securities based on proprietary signals. The fund is actively managed TUG was launched on May 19, 2022 and is managed by STF.

