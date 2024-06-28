STF Tactical Growth ETF Announces Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:TUG)

STF Tactical Growth ETF (NASDAQ:TUG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0179 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.
STF Tactical Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
TUG stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.48. 19,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,270. STF Tactical Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $34.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.67 million, a PE ratio of 35.32 and a beta of -1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.25.
About STF Tactical Growth ETF
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than STF Tactical Growth ETF
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for STF Tactical Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STF Tactical Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.