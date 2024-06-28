Stifel Nicolaus Increases Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Price Target to C$16.00

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$17.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.
Algoma Steel Group Trading Up 1.7 %
About Algoma Steel Group
Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.
