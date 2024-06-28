Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 8,009 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,217% compared to the average volume of 608 put options.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:LIT traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.88. 98,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,341. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.73. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $69.09.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 204.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 119,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 80,106 shares during the last quarter. MB Generational Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $867,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.